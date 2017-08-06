× Former North Central basketball standout injured in shooting at house party

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A former North Central basketball star was shot during a party on the north side this weekend.

According to the report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 6800 block of Equestrian Lane.

Emmanuel Little, who led North Central to a pair of sectional titles and will play college basketball at the University of Southern Indiana, was listed as the victim, the report said.

Our media partners at the IndyStar were first to report the shooting.

Little, 18, was attending the party when several people tried to enter without paying the cover charge. One of them became upset and Little escorted him outside, the report said.

The suspect shot Little in the right arm and right side of the abdomen. Little ran to a nearby home; medics arrived and took him to St. Vincent Hospital.

Little posted a message on Twitter after the shooting that said he was “blessed” to be alive.

“That’s could’ve [gone] all different kinds of ways,” he wrote. “I appreciate all the support.”

He concluded with, “I love you guys.”

Little was a three-time letter winner and named to the All-MIC team during his time at North Central.