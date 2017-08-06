Federal charges expected to be announced in Plainfield cyber-threats case

Posted 9:47 pm, August 6, 2017

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Federal charges are expected to be announced Monday in a cyber-threats case that put the Plainfield area on edge a year and a half ago.

Several law enforcement agencies will join U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler at a press conference regarding charges at 10 a.m. in the Plainfield Town Courtroom.

The investigation into the case started in Dec. 2015 when a Facebook user began posting violent threats targeting Plainfield High School. It prompted the school to shut down just before its winter break.

Just two days after the initial threat, more were made against The Shops at Perry Crossing, Carmike Movie Theater and a Walmart.

On Jan. 2, a Facebook user named “Brian Kil” posted threats as Plainfield students prepared to return to school.

Three people were taken in for questioning on Jan. 5 2016, but it’s unknown at this time what charges, if any, they are facing.

