Deer hunt recommended for Bloomington nature preserve

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Officials in Bloomington are considering whether to allow hunting to reduce the number of deer in a city nature preserve.

An advisory committee is recommending that deer hunting be permitted later this year in the 1,200-acre Griffy Lake preserve on the city’s north side. The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports the committee found an overabundance of deer is hurting plant growth within the preserve.

Some residents question the need for any hunting, saying they believe the area now has fewer deer than in the past.

City officials had approved hiring sharpshooters to cull the preserve’s deer herd in 2014, but that was canceled when the animals didn’t eat at bait stations during a warm winter.

The Bloomington parks board could vote Aug. 22 whether to support the new hunting proposal.

