Colts notebook: 'Good for the soul' with Andrew Luck watching practice

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For a second straight practice, we had an Andrew Luck sighting.

That’s not fake news, nor is it a sign the Indianapolis Colts are closer to regaining their starting quarterback.

As the Colts went through Sunday’s training camp session, their most indispensible player – Luck – was an anxious spectator. He remains on the physically unable to perform list while rehabbing from January surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, but spent the afternoon looking on, reacting to completions and missed throws, and occasionally counseling Scott Tolzien, Stephen Morris and Phillip Walker.

He followed a similar routine Saturday when the Colts practiced at Warren Central High School. Prior to that, Luck had been absent during camp workouts. He’s undoubtedly been working with the team’s rehab and training staff.

Luck’s presence brought a smile to Chuck Pagano’s face.

“It’s always great,’’ he said. “We haven’t seen him in a while. In college we’d have thought he transferred.

“Yeah, it’s great having him out there. Another set of eyes. Another coach on the field. It’s good for the soul.’’

Pagano was asked if Luck’s presence was an indication of anything regarding his return.

“I wouldn’t read too much in it if I was you,’’ he said with a smile.

Luck opened camp on PUP, but general manager Chris Ballard said the plan is to add him to the active roster before the start of the season. If the team would keep Luck on PUP when rosters are cut to 53 Sept. 2, he would have to miss at least the first six games of the season.

Injury update: Several players were held out of Sunday’s practice, including defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. The free-agent pickup wore a protective boot on his left ankle after spraining it Saturday night.

Hankins had a magnetic resonance imaging test done on the ankle Sunday morning and the results were “actually better’’ than the team anticipated, according to Pagano.

“He’s got a mild ankle (sprain),’’ he said. “Day-to-day on that.’’

Others not working for a variety of reasons were guard Joe Haeg (burner), running back Josh Ferguson (hand/wrist), tight end Erik Swoope, wide receivers Donte Moncrief (shoulder), Tevaun Smith (groin), Phillip Dorsett and Harvey Binford and linebacker Deiontrez Mount.

“There are some guys that just can’t go,’’ Pagano said. “We’ve got to be smart. We won’t throw them out there just to throw them out there.’’

The players are off Monday and Pagano said there’s “a high probability’’ Moncrief will return to practice Tuesday.