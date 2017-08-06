Brown County Humane Society holding massive ‘barn sale’ with hopes of raising $30K

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – The Brown County Humane Society plans to hold a three-day “barn sale” this week to raise money for the shelter.

From Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, organizers hope to bring in over $30,000 from thousands of items that have been donated.

The sale runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the shelter’s barn at 128 SR 135 in Nashville.

A representative for the shelter says people come from all over the state to attend the event. The sale is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year and the money it brings in is “critical for the operation of the shelter.”

The Humane Society is accepting donations for the sale at the barn through Aug. 8. Organizers believe they may see a record amount of donations, if the first two days are any indication.

Below is a list of items that could be donated: