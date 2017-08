× Two dead after single vehicle crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people died in a crash on Indy’s south side early Saturday morning.

Around 6 a.m., a single vehicle rollover crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-465 near U.S. 31.

Most lanes of I-465 in that area were shut down as authorities continue to investigate the crash.

Authorities say a man died at the scene and a woman passed away at an area hospital.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.