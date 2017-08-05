State Fair Band Day sweet sixteen
INDIANAPOLIS–49 high school bands from across the state competed Saturday in the annual Indiana State Fair Band Day competition. Bands representing both large and small schools battled for a position in the evening Sweet 16 competition.
The 16 finalists compete for the prestigious first-place trophy and the title, “Indiana’s Best Band.”
Band Day competition has six judges, all with musical backgrounds, who rank performances and send the “Sweet 16” to the finals.
The 2017 Sweet 16 bands include the following;
Richmond
Lebanon
Bedford-North Lawrence
Moorseville
Muncie Central
Montgomery County United
Monroe Central
Decatur County
Jay County
Kokomo
Winchester Community
Hagerstown
Anderson
Northeastern
Centerville
Noblesville
The evening competition begins at 8 p.m. The awards ceremony begins at 10:30 p.m.