× State Fair Band Day sweet sixteen

INDIANAPOLIS–49 high school bands from across the state competed Saturday in the annual Indiana State Fair Band Day competition. Bands representing both large and small schools battled for a position in the evening Sweet 16 competition.

The 16 finalists compete for the prestigious first-place trophy and the title, “Indiana’s Best Band.”

Band Day competition has six judges, all with musical backgrounds, who rank performances and send the “Sweet 16” to the finals.

The 2017 Sweet 16 bands include the following;

Richmond

Lebanon

Bedford-North Lawrence

Moorseville

Muncie Central

Montgomery County United

Monroe Central

Decatur County

Jay County

Kokomo

Winchester Community

Hagerstown

Anderson

Northeastern

Centerville

Noblesville

The evening competition begins at 8 p.m. The awards ceremony begins at 10:30 p.m.