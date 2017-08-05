Single vehicle crash kills one on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person dies in a crash on Indy’s south side early Saturday morning.
Around 6 a.m., a single vehicle crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-465 near U.S. 31.
Most lanes of I-465 in that area are shut down as authorities continue to investigate the crash.
Traffic is extremely backed up as a result of this crash.
No further information has been released about what caused the crash.
We will update this story as the investigation continues.