Pence hands over AOL emails from time as Indiana's governor

INDIANAPOLIS – Vice President Mike Pence has turned over emails from a private AOL.com account he used to conduct official business while he was Indiana’s governor.

A spokeswoman for current Gov. Eric Holcomb says Pence’s attorneys sent notice in July that they were handing over an electronic database containing the emails.

The Republican governor’s office is grappling with a backlog of public records requests. Some are more than a year old and most are seeking emails from Pence’s private accounts.

Pence provided 13 boxes containing paper copies of the emails in March. But he was slow to provide an easily searchable electronic database of the emails, which his successor requested months ago.

Holcomb spokeswoman Jane Jankowsky said Friday that the records are being reviewed. His office hopes to begin releasing them soon.