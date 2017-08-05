Patient airlifted from Westfield crash

Posted 7:40 pm, August 5, 2017, by , Updated at 07:41PM, August 5, 2017

WESTFIELD, Ind.–Westfield Police are investigating what led up to a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to the area of US 31 and East 161st Street on a report of a single vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found a single occupant inside the crashed vehicle.

Due the extent of the injuries, an air ambulance was called to the scene.

Police have not released the person’s identity.

The patient was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis with serious injuries.

Witnesses told police the Toyota Prius veered off the roadway and struck sand barrels near the overpass.

