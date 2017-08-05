Authorities in Plainfield respond to Budget Inn fire

AMBER ALERT: 4 kids last seen in West Lafayette, believed to be in extreme danger

Courtesy of Plainfield Fire Territory

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Authorities responded early Sunday morning to a motel fire in Plainfield.

Shortly after midnight, Plainfield Fire Territory units arrived to find a motel with flames coming out of it on the 6000 block of Gateway Drive.

The fire was contained to one room.

There were no injuries.

The Plainfield Fire Territory units were assisted by the Wayne Township Fire Department, Washington Township/Avon Fire Department , and the Decatur Township Fire Department.

Courtesy of Plainfield Fire Territory

