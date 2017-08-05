× AMBER ALERT for 4 missing kids last seen in West Lafayette, possibly taken by mother

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The West Lafayette Police Department is investigating the abduction of four children who are believed to be in extreme danger from West Lafayette.

Azzura Ballard is a 7-year-old black female, 4 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Akira Ballard is a 3-year-old black female, 3 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Ahleiryah Ballard is a 1-year-old black female.

Anthony Ballard Jr. is an 8-year-old black male, 4 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

The children were last seen yesterday in West Lafayette, and again, are believed to be in extreme danger.

Authorities believe the children were likely abducted by their mother, Victoria Dominique Whorton.

Whorton is a 27-year-old black female, 5 feet and 2 inches tall, and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect vehicle is unknown at this time, but authorities believe that the mother and the children are on their way to Illinois.

They are currently working with law enforcement in Illinois to find the children.

If you have any information on these children, contact West Lafayette Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or call 911.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION:

Police say an investigation on August 2nd led to the Department of Child Services being called to check the welfare of these four children.

Upon the DCS investigation, authorities determined the children should be removed from the location, and placed them in the care of a close family friend.

When DCS went in for a follow up, the children were no longer with the they were placed with.

That’s when DCS contacted West Lafayette Police, and asked for an amber alert to be issued.