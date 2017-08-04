× Vacant house fire may have been caused by squatter according to IFD

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A vacant house fire is under investigation by IFD after firefighters were called to 25 North Addison Avenue just north of West Washington Street before 8:00 a.m. Friday morning.

According to IFD officials, neighbors reported seeing smoke showing from the roof and called in the incident. Upon arrival, firefighters found the home vacant although there was indications that someone had been living at that residence.

Two firefighters were treated for smoke and dehydration and one firefighter was transported to Methodist hospital where he was treated and released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation with no damage amount yet listed.