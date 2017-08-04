Thousands expected to attend visitation for Southport Lt. Aaron Allan
SOUTHPORT, Ind. – Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects to fallen Southport Lt. Aaron Allan at his visitation today.
Allan’s visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. at Crown Hill Funeral Home. His funeral will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Allan was fatally shot last Thursday while responding to the scene of a car crash in Homecroft. Police say Aaron was trying to help Jason Brown, the driver of the vehicle, when brown pulled out a gun and shot Allan 11 times. He’s been charged with murder.
Following the visitation today and funeral tomorrow, Allan will be buried in the same area where Deputy Chief Waters was laid to rest earlier this week — the heroes of public safety section at Crown Hill.
Allan was a husband and father to two children, and he had nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience.
Donations for Lt. Allan’s family can be made online here or mailed to:
Indianapolis Police Foundation
1525 South Shelby Street
Indianapolis, IN, 46203
(Reference the Lt. Aaron Allan Family Fund)
Donations may be made in person at:
Professional Police Officers Credit Union
1502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN, 46201
Processional Route for Lt. Aaron Allan will be as follows – 7:00 a.m.:
- From Crown Hill
- South on Clarendon Road to East 38th Street.
- East on 38th Street to Meridian Street and south on Meridian.
- Meridian Street to North Street and east on North Street.
- North Street to Pennsylvania Avenue and south on Pennsylvania Avenue
- South on Pennsylvania Avenue to Bankers Life
Processional Rout for Lt. Aaron Allan from Bankers Life to Crown Hill:
- North on Pennsylvania from Bankers Life to Washington St.
- West on Washington St. to Capitol Ave
- South on Capitol Ave to McCarty
- East on McCarty to Madison Ave
- South on Madison Ave to Banta Ave
- East on Banta Ave to Derbyshire Rd
- South on Derbyshire to Southport Police Department, pause at Southport PD for 1042. Proceed south to Southport RD
- West on Southport Rd to US31
- North on US 31 to Delaware
- North on Delaware to Michigan
- West on Michigan to Illinois
- North on Illinois to 34th St.
- West on 34th Street to Graceland (Garrison Flag)
- West on 34th to entrance to Crown Hill Cemetery