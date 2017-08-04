× Rides open after safety inspections for state fair’s first day

INDIANAPOLIS, IN—While Hoosiers head to the state fair, state officials are making sure the rides are good to go. After more than a dozen Indiana Department of Homeland Security inspectors checked rides Thursday, the department said 40 of the 46 rides it regulates are open.

Friday, an IDHS spokesperson said three of the inspected rides had violations. They are in different stages of repair and will be re-inspected after the violations are fixed. Three other rides were not inspected. They’re waiting for parts to complete set-up. Once they are fully assembled, inspectors will check them.

“We are going to have at least one inspector on the fairgrounds every hour that the rides are operating,” John Erickson, IDHS’ director of public affairs, said Thursday.

Indiana’s fair comes on the heels of a deadly accident at the Ohio state fair. A Fireball ride malfunctioned, killing one and injuring several others. WBNS10-TV reports a Europe based amusement industry association issued a technical bulletin stating the rides sweep arm may have suffered from corrosion. The ride is not featured at Indiana’s state fair.

“After seeing that video I don’t want to take the chance of losing one of them,” parent Charles Nantz said.

Nantz said after the accident in Ohio, he’s more selective about what he will let his children ride.

“A lot of things that go high up in the air or that have like chains or anything holding them on, we didn’t want them to ride,” Nantz said.

But while some parents focused on safety, the rides were still clear hits with kids.

“Every ride makes it so fun when some goes around and around,” Angel Valitene, 10, said.

The gates open at 8 a.m. and the midway at 11 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12 and kids under five are free.