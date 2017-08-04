IUPUI warns students about ‘aggressive’ squirrels

Posted 10:38 am, August 4, 2017, by , Updated at 10:40AM, August 4, 2017

File photo of squirrel

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IUPUI has issued a warning to students that will make you think twice before approaching a squirrel.

Authorities at IUPUI want people to stop squirreling around and to stop treating squirrels like pets.

The school says they’ve received reports of aggressive squirrels around campus. According to the school, they may carry diseases such as salmonella, plague, Lyme disease, tularemia, leptospirosis and rabies.

The school is asking everyone to stop feeding the squirrels and to leave them alone.

