Former Ben Davis, IU football star arrested for violating probation, gun possession

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police arrested a former Ben Davis and Indiana University football player for a probation violation Thursday.

Antonio Allen, 22, was taken into custody at his workplace on the north side for a probation violation connected to two convictions. Police found he was carrying a handgun with armor-piercing rounds loaded in it, according to our partners at the Indianapolis Star.

Allen was a local high school star at Ben Davis before becoming a defensive back at IU. He was dismissed from the football program in June 2015 after he was arrested at his apartment on drug charges.

Two days before Allen’s brother and current Ben Davis football star Rondell Allen was injured in a drive-by shooting, Indy Star reports he was living at a different address than the one he gave probation officers.

Allen was arrested at the Goodwill Outlet Store at 8345 Georgetown Road after police obtained a warrant. Indy Star reports Allen initially cooperated, but tried to pull away as he was walked out of the store. Allen also allegedly struggled with officers as they searched his pants.

That is where the .22-caliber gun with armor-piercing rounds was allegedly found.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of carrying a firearm as a serious felon and resisting law enforcement in addition to the probation violation. Prosecutors say formal charges have not been filed.