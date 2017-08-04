Crews respond to Rolls Royce plant on near southwest side after pipes fall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Crews were called to the Rolls Royce plant Friday afternoon on a report of a structure collapse.

Officials have not said what prompted the collapse, but photos from the scene show a group of pipes that appear to have fallen, along with the structure holding them. A gas main rupture was initially reported.

The facility is located at 2001 Tibbs Avenue on the near southwest side.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said no injuries were reported.

