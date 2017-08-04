Crews respond to Rolls Royce plant on near southwest side after pipes fall

Posted 12:29 pm, August 4, 2017, by , Updated at 12:47PM, August 4, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Crews were called to the Rolls Royce plant Friday afternoon on a report of a structure collapse.

Officials have not said what prompted the collapse, but photos from the scene show a group of pipes that appear to have fallen, along with the structure holding them. A gas main rupture was initially reported.

The facility is located at 2001 Tibbs Avenue on the near southwest side.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said no injuries were reported.

This story is developing.

 

