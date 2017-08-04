LIVESTREAM: Colts Camp Live with special guest, defensive tackle Henry Anderson

Colts’ Donte Moncrief sidelined with shoulder injury

Posted 11:51 am, August 4, 2017, by

Donte Moncrief #10 of the Indianapolis Colts is tackled by Terence Newman #23 of the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half during their AFC Wild Card game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 4, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The first injury of note has hit the Indianapolis Colts, and involves a front-line offensive player looking to bounce back from an injury-impeded 2016.

Wide receiver Donte Moncrief missed Friday morning’s training camp practice after suffering a mild sprain to the AC joint in his right shoulder the previous day.

“He came down in a one-on-one drill on his shoulder,’’ Chuck Pagano said. “He’s day-to-day. Should be OK.’’

Also, nose tackle David Parry returned for warm-ups Friday but otherwise was held out of a third practice with a groin strain sustained in the weight room.

Moncrief’s status, though, bears watching.

The 2014 third-round draft pick had a stellar offseason and is in the midst of a solid camp. That’s been encouraging after Moncrief suffered a fractured left scapula in week 2 at Denver last season that forced him to miss the next five games. He also would miss two of the final three games with hamstring and shoulder issues.

The upcoming season is huge for Moncrief. He’s in the final year of his rookie contract and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

In three seasons, he’s generated 126 receptions for 1,484 yards and 16 touchdowns. He led the Colts with seven TD catches a year ago.

Luck update:

Pagano offered an update on quarterback Andrew Luck, who remains on the physically unable to perform list.

Sort of.

“Still the same,’’ he said. “Making progress.’’

