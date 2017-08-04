LIVESTREAM: Colts Camp Live with special guest, defensive tackle Henry Anderson

LIVESTREAM: Colts Camp Live with special guest, defensive tackle Henry Anderson

Posted 11:51 am, August 4, 2017, by , Updated at 12:00PM, August 4, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Defensive tackle Henry Anderson will discuss the development of the team’s defense during Colts Camp Live on Thursday.

Our Tricia Whitaker spoke with Anderson, whose rookie career came to a screeching halt after an ACL injury in November2015, about how he’s keeping himself healthy.

Anderson played in 11 games last year, and that includes two starts. Clifton Brown from our media partners at the IndyStar and Kevin Bowen of Colts.com joined Hagan for the online-only show.

You can watch the broadcast every day during Colts Camp at noon on FOX59.com and the FOX59 app.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s