A mild weekend ahead with a chance for rain

A cold front moved across central Indiana Friday morning. Cooler air had settled in behind the front and temperatures will stay below average this weekend.

We’ll have a sunny Saturday and chance for showers on Sunday.

Less than a quarter inch of rain is likely and showers will continue through Monday.

An extended stretch of dry weather will be with us for most of next week with a gradual warming trend.

Temperatures will stay below average this weekend.

The countdown is on to football season.

Expect a dry, mild Saturday.

We’ll have dry weather for Colts Camps Saturday night.

We’ll have a chance for rain Sunday.

Showers will end on Monday.

Dry weather returns Tuesday.

Temperatures will warm into the 80s by Wednesday.