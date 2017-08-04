A mild weekend ahead with a chance for rain
A cold front moved across central Indiana Friday morning. Cooler air had settled in behind the front and temperatures will stay below average this weekend.
We’ll have a sunny Saturday and chance for showers on Sunday.
Less than a quarter inch of rain is likely and showers will continue through Monday.
An extended stretch of dry weather will be with us for most of next week with a gradual warming trend.
The countdown is on to football season.
Expect a dry, mild Saturday.
We’ll have dry weather for Colts Camps Saturday night.
We’ll have a chance for rain Sunday.
Showers will end on Monday.
Dry weather returns Tuesday.
Temperatures will warm into the 80s by Wednesday.