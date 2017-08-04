× 2017 Indiana State Fair kicks off Friday with ‘Wonderful World of Food’ theme

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Fair begins its 2017 run with the theme of “Wonderful World of Food.”

Governor Eric Holcomb, first lady Janet Holcomb and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch will open the fair Friday morning at the State Fairgrounds on the north side of Indianapolis. It will continue through August 20 with food samples, cooking demonstrations, food eating contests and other events supporting this year’s theme.

Among the musical acts appearing at the Free Stage this year will be George Thorogood and the Destroyers on Friday, a Hispanic Music Festival on Sunday, Bret Michael on Monday, Montgomery Gentry on Wednesday and Patti LaBelle on August 17. Find a complete list of free acts here.

Gate hours for the fair are Sunday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. midway hours are Monday through Friday, noon to 11 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.