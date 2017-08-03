Thunderstorms likely today followed by a big temperature drop on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It will be a warm and humid afternoon. Clouds will increase by lunch time and we'll see thunderstorms pop by 1 p.m. Highs will be near average today with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Storms will be hit or miss through the evening drive. You can expect some heavy downpours if you happen to get underneath one of these storms. Even an isolated severe storm is possible, but we won't see a widespread outbreak. The SLIGHT risk for severe storms is to our northwest. Instead of storms dying out after sunset, they will continue through the overnight.

A line of storms arriving in western Indiana around 1 a.m. will weaken as it pushes east across the state. We'll keep storm chances in the forecast through the Friday AM drive and dry out and turn cooler for Friday afternoon.

The weekend looks fantastic! The humidity will be low along with comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Rain chances return early next week.