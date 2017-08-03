× State trooper, woman injured after early morning crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indiana State trooper was injured in a crash early Thursday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on eastbound I-465 near the East Street exit. The trooper had stopped to pick up debris in the road, according to Indiana State Police.

When he returned to his car, another vehicle hit his cruiser. Both the trooper and the woman driving the other car were injured.

The state trooper was taken to St. Francis Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The woman was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital, and the severity of her injuries was unknown.