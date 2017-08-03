× Septic tank crashes through bridge, human waste spills into north side creek

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officials are trying to clean up thousands of gallons of human waste that spilled into a creek on the north side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.

According to Curt Brantingham with the health department, a septic company was pumping out a private septic tank at a residence near 79th Street and Westfield Boulevard when the truck fell through a bridge over a creek.

According to the truck driver, 2,000 gallons of human waste spilled into the creek. The company has another truck on the scene pumping out the creek.

The health department is currently monitoring the creek and taking water samples.