Police investigate person shot multiple times on city’s east side

Posted 2:55 am, August 3, 2017, by , Updated at 03:15AM, August 3, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS–A 63-year-old man was found shot several times inside a residence on the city’s east side shortly after midnight Thursday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of N. Bradley Ave. The shooting victim was located, with at least three gunshot wounds to the mid-section of his body, according to investigators. Authorities believe the incident happened in the kitchen of the residence on N. Bradley.

The victim was alert when police arrived, and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

Investigators are looking for a vehicle and suspect identified by a third party at the scene.

