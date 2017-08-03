× Muncie Community Schools cancels second day of classes due to bus issues

MUNCIE, Ind. – Muncie Community Schools will be closed on Friday due to continued problems with its bus system.

In a press conference on Thursday afternoon, the Emergency Manager of MCS, Steve Wittenauer, addressed the media and said they are canceling classes due to ongoing transportation issues.

“The safety of the children is our number one concern as the school corporation, and we feel really bad about Wednesday,” Wittenauer said.

He went on to discuss their ongoing financial problems. When asked if tax payers will be burdened by their issues, Wittenauer said, “I think that could be a possibility,” MCS on whether tax payers will be burdened by their financial problems.

Wittenauer also gave a look inside how much money in needed for MCS, “I can’t tell you with 100 percent assurance that we’re going to have the money to keep us going, the immediate need is 10 million dollars to keep the school corporation running.”

Dr. Steve Baule, superintendent of schools, made the decision this afternoon after meeting with his staff, the bus company Auxilio, True Consultants, the route coordinator, the IDOE and members of the emergency management team.

The issues we had Wednesday with our transportation system were unacceptable,” said Dr. Baule in a press release, “we are working diligently to make sure this situation is not repeated. The safety of our students is our top priority. The situation was unsafe and it is paramount that we correct those issues before we resume school.”

They initially canceled classes for today on Wednesday evening, after parents told CBS4 that issues included pickup and drop-off times, unreturned calls and students having to give drivers directions.

The transportation issues come after state lawmakers voted for a state takeover of the district, which is expected to have a deficit exceeding $9 million at the end of 2017.

According to their Facebook page, they expect classes to resume on Monday.