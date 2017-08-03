LIVESTREAM: Colts Camp Live with special guest offensive lineman Jack Mewhort

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Offensive lineman Jack Mewhort will discuss the development of the offensive line when he joins Colts Camp Live Thursday.

Mewhort, who started at left guard during 36 of his 40 games with the Colts, recently moved to right guard. He took the majority of reps on the left side during the offseason before moving to the right for training camp.

Our Chris Hagan will talk to Mewhort about the move and how the unit is developing ahead of the upcoming season. Clifton Brown from our media partners at the IndyStar and Kevin Bowen of Colts.com will join Hagan for the online-only show.

You can watch the broadcast at noon on CBS4Indy.com and the CBS4 app.