IMPD searching for missing 3-year-old girl on city’s east side

Posted 6:11 am, August 3, 2017, by , Updated at 06:32AM, August 3, 2017

Police are searching for this little girl

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A search is underway for a missing 3-year-old girl on the city’s near east side.

The search is active on South Colorado Avenue. The little girl was wearing a multi-colored shirt and leggings. She was last seen between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

The child may have a small dog with her, according to dispatchers. Missing Persons detectives are responding to the location and officers are combing the neighborhood.

This is a developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s