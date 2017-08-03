× IMPD searching for missing 3-year-old girl on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A search is underway for a missing 3-year-old girl on the city’s near east side.

The search is active on South Colorado Avenue. The little girl was wearing a multi-colored shirt and leggings. She was last seen between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

The child may have a small dog with her, according to dispatchers. Missing Persons detectives are responding to the location and officers are combing the neighborhood.

This is a developing story.