Get special discounted meals from more than 175 restaurants during upcoming Devour Indy Summerfest event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’re looking for a great dining deal, you won’t have to wait much longer.

Devour Indy 2017 Summerfest begins on Monday, Aug. 21, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 3. More than 175 restaurants will participate in the event, offering three-course menus sure to please any appetite.

This year, more than 20 new restaurants are being added into the mix; a dozen hotels are also offering exclusive Devour Indy room rates so foodies can plan their own Indy food tour.

Restaurants are divided into six categories: Downtown, Eastside, Midtown, Northside, Southside and Westside.

Many of the participating restaurants have already released their special menus for the promotion, although organizers said some businesses are still finalizing their plans. You can find menus at the Devour Indy website. Make sure to check there for updates.

Here’s a look at the participating restaurants:

Downtown

1913 Restaurant

22nd Street Diner

B’s Po Boy

Barcelona Tapas

BRU Burger Bar – Indianapolis

Burgerhaus

Cafe at the Prop

Capital Grille

Cerulean

CharBlue

Claddagh Irish Pub

Columbia Club

Dick’s Last Resort

Ember Urban Eatery

Festiva

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

FortyFive Degrees

Goodfellas Pizzeria

Harry & Izzy’s – Downtown

High Velocity

Hoagies & Hops

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

Iozzo’s Garden of Italy

Livery

MacNiven’s Restaurant & Bar

MADD Greeks Meditteranean Grille

McCormick and Schmick’s

Mesh on Mass Ave

Mimi Blue Meatballs

Mo’s… A Place for Steaks

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Nada

Napolese Pizzeria

Osteria Pronto

Palomino

Pearl Street Pizzeria & Pub

Prime 47…Indy’s Steakhouse

Punch Burger

Ram Restaurant and Brewery

Rathskeller Restaurant

Rebar Indy

Red, the Steakhouse

Repeal

Rooster’s Kitchen

Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Downtown Circle Centre

Saint Joseph Brewery & Public House

Salt on Mass

Severin Bar

Shoefly Public House

Shula’s Steak House

Skyline Club

Slippery Noodle Inn

Soupremacy

St. Elmo Steak House

Stella

Tavern On South

The Eagles Nest

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

The Tap

Thunderbird

Tinker Street

Two DEEP Brewing

Union 50

Vida

Weber Grill Restaurant

Northside

Alley’s Alehouse

B Spot Ironworks

BRU Burger Bar – Carmel

Claddagh Irish Pub 96th St Indianapolis

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant

divvy

Eddie Merlot’s Prime Steakhouse

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Four Day Ray Brewing

Giordano’s

Grille 39

Harry & Izzy’s – Northside

Houlihan’s

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

Late Harvest Kitchen

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub: Carmel

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub: North Indy

Metro Diner – East 82nd Street

Michaelangelo’s Italian Bistro

Mimi Blue Meatballs

Mitchell’s Fish Market Seafood Restaurant & Bar

Nook by Northside

Ocean Prime

OMONI Fresh Fast Korean Grill

Peterson’s Restaurant

Prime 47 Carmel

Rodizio Grill

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Northside Ironworks

Seasons 52

Squealers Barbeque Grill

Stompin Barley

Stone Creek Dining Company – Noblesville

Stone Creek Dining Company – Zionsville

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

The District Tap

The Lit Moose

The Loft Restaurant at Traders Point Creamery

The Melting Pot

Woodys Library Restaurant

Eastside

Ramen Ray

The Legend Classic Irvington Café

Midtown

Ambrosia

Binkley’s Kitchen and Bar

Brugge Brasserie

Byrne’s Grilled Pizza

Fat Dan’s Deli

La Chinita Poblana

Mama Carolla’s

Metro Diner – Butler University

SoBro Cafe

The Jazz Kitchen

The Northside Social

Union Jack Pub Broad Ripple

Southside

Arni’s Restaurant

Bar Louie

Hops & Fire Craft Tap House

Indy Ice House

Johnny Carino’s

Metro Diner – Plainfield

Metro Diner – U.S. 31 South

Stone Creek Dining Company – Greenwood

Tried & True Alehouse

Westside