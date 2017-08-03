Get special discounted meals from more than 175 restaurants during upcoming Devour Indy Summerfest event
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’re looking for a great dining deal, you won’t have to wait much longer.
Devour Indy 2017 Summerfest begins on Monday, Aug. 21, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 3. More than 175 restaurants will participate in the event, offering three-course menus sure to please any appetite.
This year, more than 20 new restaurants are being added into the mix; a dozen hotels are also offering exclusive Devour Indy room rates so foodies can plan their own Indy food tour.
Restaurants are divided into six categories: Downtown, Eastside, Midtown, Northside, Southside and Westside.
Many of the participating restaurants have already released their special menus for the promotion, although organizers said some businesses are still finalizing their plans. You can find menus at the Devour Indy website. Make sure to check there for updates.
Here’s a look at the participating restaurants:
Downtown
- 1913 Restaurant
- 22nd Street Diner
- B’s Po Boy
- Barcelona Tapas
- BRU Burger Bar – Indianapolis
- Burgerhaus
- Cafe at the Prop
- Capital Grille
- Cerulean
- CharBlue
- Claddagh Irish Pub
- Columbia Club
- Dick’s Last Resort
- Ember Urban Eatery
- Festiva
- Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse
- FortyFive Degrees
- Goodfellas Pizzeria
- Harry & Izzy’s – Downtown
- High Velocity
- Hoagies & Hops
- Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse
- Iozzo’s Garden of Italy
- Livery
- MacNiven’s Restaurant & Bar
- MADD Greeks Meditteranean Grille
- McCormick and Schmick’s
- Mesh on Mass Ave
- Mimi Blue Meatballs
- Mo’s… A Place for Steaks
- Morton’s The Steakhouse
- Nada
- Napolese Pizzeria
- Osteria Pronto
- Palomino
- Pearl Street Pizzeria & Pub
- Prime 47…Indy’s Steakhouse
- Punch Burger
- Ram Restaurant and Brewery
- Rathskeller Restaurant
- Rebar Indy
- Red, the Steakhouse
- Repeal
- Rooster’s Kitchen
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Downtown Circle Centre
- Saint Joseph Brewery & Public House
- Salt on Mass
- Severin Bar
- Shoefly Public House
- Shula’s Steak House
- Skyline Club
- Slippery Noodle Inn
- Soupremacy
- St. Elmo Steak House
- Stella
- Tavern On South
- The Eagles Nest
- The Oceanaire Seafood Room
- The Tap
- Thunderbird
- Tinker Street
- Two DEEP Brewing
- Union 50
- Vida
- Weber Grill Restaurant
Northside
- Alley’s Alehouse
- B Spot Ironworks
- BRU Burger Bar – Carmel
- Claddagh Irish Pub 96th St Indianapolis
- Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant
- divvy
- Eddie Merlot’s Prime Steakhouse
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
- Four Day Ray Brewing
- Giordano’s
- Grille 39
- Harry & Izzy’s – Northside
- Houlihan’s
- Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
- Late Harvest Kitchen
- MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub: Carmel
- MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub: North Indy
- Metro Diner – East 82nd Street
- Michaelangelo’s Italian Bistro
- Mimi Blue Meatballs
- Mitchell’s Fish Market Seafood Restaurant & Bar
- Nook by Northside
- Ocean Prime
- OMONI Fresh Fast Korean Grill
- Peterson’s Restaurant
- Prime 47 Carmel
- Rodizio Grill
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Northside Ironworks
- Seasons 52
- Squealers Barbeque Grill
- Stompin Barley
- Stone Creek Dining Company – Noblesville
- Stone Creek Dining Company – Zionsville
- Sullivan’s Steakhouse
- The District Tap
- The Lit Moose
- The Loft Restaurant at Traders Point Creamery
- The Melting Pot
- Woodys Library Restaurant
Eastside
- Ramen Ray
- The Legend Classic Irvington Café
Midtown
- Ambrosia
- Binkley’s Kitchen and Bar
- Brugge Brasserie
- Byrne’s Grilled Pizza
- Fat Dan’s Deli
- La Chinita Poblana
- Mama Carolla’s
- Metro Diner – Butler University
- SoBro Cafe
- The Jazz Kitchen
- The Northside Social
- Union Jack Pub Broad Ripple
Southside
- Arni’s Restaurant
- Bar Louie
- Hops & Fire Craft Tap House
- Indy Ice House
- Johnny Carino’s
- Metro Diner – Plainfield
- Metro Diner – U.S. 31 South
- Stone Creek Dining Company – Greenwood
- Tried & True Alehouse
Westside
- 1911 Grill
- Barbecue & Bourbon
- Big Woods Speedway
- Boulder Creek Dining Company
- Charbonos
- Claddagh Irish Pub – Plainfield location
- Dawson’s on Main
- Dawson’s Too — Brownsburg
- Grindstone Charley’s
- Metro Diner – West 86th Street
- Oasis Diner
- Ralph and Ava’s Cafe
- Stone Creek Dining Company – Plainfield