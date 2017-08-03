Electronic detection K-9s help child pornography investigations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A group of dogs with a unique skillset are completely changing how computer and electronic crimes are investigated.

Instead of sniffing out drugs or explosives, these dogs find hard drives, SD cards and even micro SD cards used to commit crimes like fraud or sharing explicit pictures of children.

A local non-profit called Neighborhood K-9 raises money to train these dogs.

During their training, they helped Hoosier law enforcement. They were used in the Jared Fogle and USA Gymnastics coach cases.

The first certified dogs are now heading to other states.

“We’re talking about the size of your fingernail, which can contain up to 80 thousand images, which are victims,” said Charles Harsin, the director of the Neighborhood K-9 501c3. “We don’t want the victims to be left behind. We have to find all the evidence.”

The dogs are also used as comfort dogs for the investigators.

After poring over graphic images involving children, many detectives are often burnt out and departments have found these dogs can be a big help.