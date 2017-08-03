× Columbus soldier killed in Afghanistan convoy attack

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Columbus man was one of two U.S. service members killed in an attack in Afghanistan.

Jonathon Michael Hunter was killed when a suicide bomber rammed a car filled with explosives into a NATO convoy outside Kandahar. The Taliban took responsibility for the attack.

Another unidentified soldier was killed, and four others were wounded.

The Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. released the following statement regarding Hunter’s death:

“The BCSC family is mourning the loss of one of our own. This morning we confirmed that Jonathon Hunter, a 2011 graduate of Columbus East High School, was one of two United States soldiers killed in a suicide bombing attack on a NATO convoy in southern Afghanistan on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Hunter family, friends, and the BCSC community during this difficult time. We express our deep appreciation for all who have served and continue to serve, in the military in order to protect the rights and freedoms we are blessed to have.”

According to BCSC, this is the second Columbus East graduate that has given his life for his country while serving in Afghanistan. In 2010 Jeremy McQueary was killed while conducting searches for Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDS). He was 27-years-old.