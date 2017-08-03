America’s Most Watched Network is coming to the Indiana State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

America's most watched network and Indiana's Very Own, CBS4, are teaming up to bring you some awesome giveaways during Indiana's State Fair. It'll also be your first chance to get up close and personal to the new shows premiering this fall on CBS.

Where: CBS4 booth at Indiana State Fair on Main Street.

When: August 10, 11 & 12. All three days you can participate in a photo experience featuring some of our CBS stars.

Thursday, August 10: We are celebrating our veterans with the premiere of SEAL Team this fall. This drama explores the "tier one" of the Navy SEALs handling America's most extreme cases. On this day you can give as well as receive! Stop by our booth to sign our Thank You banner or create a card of appreciation that will be sent to our troops overseas.

Giveaways: CBS tote bags, camouflage baseball hats, dog-tags, cups, and parachuting figurines

Friday, August 11: We are celebrating STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) with CBS's new show Young Sheldon.

You can meet Chief Meteorologist, Chris Wright and Meteorologist Lindsay Riley who will have weather chats at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Giveaways: Fidget spinners, drawstring bags, shirts, cups and CBS4 fans

Saturday August 12: Comedy is king on Saturday as we celebrate Me, Myself & I and 9JKL.

Giveaways: Drawstring bags, shirts, cups, CBS4 fans and other fun surprises