Allegiant to give away 20 pairs of roundtrip tickets in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Do you like free food? What about free airline tickets? Assuming the answer is yes, you should definitely head to downtown Indianapolis later this morning.

Allegiant Air has a new crew based out of the Indianapolis International Airport, and they’re celebrating by giving away free food, swag and roundtrip tickets.

The celebration is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Georgia Street Center Block Boardwalk. You can enjoy a free snowball from Lickity Slick Snowball Shop food truck and enter to win one of 20 pairs of roundtrip tickets good for travel anywhere on Allegiant.