Cold front to bring thunderstorms overnight

Scattered t-storms are likely overnight as a cold front approaches. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely through Friday morning.

The cold front will move across the state Friday afternoon. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies and as the front passes winds will gust us to 25 miles per hour.

Behind the front this weekend we’ll have lower humidity and temperatures will cool into the 70s.

Scattered t-storms will move across the state overnight.

Showers are likely through Friday morning.

Skies will clear Friday afternoon.

Expect sunny skies Saturday.

We’ll have a mild start to the weekend.

T-storms are likely on Sunday.

The rain ends Monday.

Sunny skies will return Tuesday.