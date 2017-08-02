Semi truck crash closes ramp from eastbound I-70 to northbound I-465

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Crews worked overnight and through Wednesday’s morning rush to clean up after a semi truck crashed on the city’s west side.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on the ramp from eastbound I-70 to northbound I-465.

Indiana State Police were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and said the driver suffered only minor injuries.

Crews were having trouble getting the truck upright, delaying the ramp’s reopening.

Drivers should take Ronald Reagan Parkway to U.S. 40 and then head east to get to northbound I-465.