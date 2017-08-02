× Proposal to help Hoosier veterans impacted by ITT Tech’s closure passes in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Luke Messer’s proposal to help vets who were impacted by ITT Tech’s closure was included in a GI reform package that passed the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.

Messer put together the proposal together with Rep. Takano (D-CA). It will retroactively restore GI Bill benefits to veterans who were attending Indiana-based ITT Technical Institute and California-based Corinthian Colleges.

ITT Tech closed abruptly in 2016, impacting thousands of veterans nationwide.

The Takano-Messer proposal is part of the Harry Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act of 2017, which improves and modernizes several aspects of the GI Bill.

This GI Bill reform package passed the House last week and the Senate on Wednesday.

“This is a huge win for our veterans. Not only does this bill expand GI Bill benefits for our military families, it helps the thousands of veterans who unfairly lost their benefits when ITT Tech closed,” Messer said.

Messer reportedly heard from many Hoosier veterans impacted by ITT Tech’s closure, including Greenfield’s Jason Nyikos, who had to start his degree completely from scratch after spending two years at ITT Tech.

“Not a single credit transferred, and Jason’s GI Bill is going to run out before he can finish a new degree,” Messer said. “Jason’s story is one among thousands. Our veterans deserve better, and we’re going to deliver.”

The Takano-Messer proposal provides full restoration of GI Bill benefits within 90 days to students who attended ITT Tech, if they were unable to transfer their credits to a new institution.

The next step is for the bill to be signed by President Trump into law.