Police launch death investigation after human remains found near Greenwood airport

Rain and storms expected to develop central Indiana Wednesday

Posted 9:54 pm, August 2, 2017, by , Updated at 10:03PM, August 2, 2017

File photo

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Police are investigating after a man reported that he found human remains Wednesday afternoon near the Greenwood airport.

Greenwood police confirm that a man was looking for his son, who has been reported missing for five weeks, near the intersection of County Line Rd. and S. Emerson Ave.  when he discovered “skeletal remains” at around 2:30 p.m.

Police have reportedly launched a death investigation after the discovery.

The remains are currently at the Johnson County Coroner’s Office to determine a positive identification.

