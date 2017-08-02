× Police arrest firefighter for drunk driving after crashing car on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A firefighter with the Indianapolis Fire Department was arrested for drunk driving after he was spotted driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into the woods on Indy’s southeast side.

According to court documents, Luke Brunson, 33, was pulled over Saturday morning just after 3 a.m.

When officers asked him what happened, he said, “I have no reason to lie. I was drinking downtown and was going way too fast on Ferguson. I wasn’t paying attention and missed my turn and ran off the road.”

He then said, “But I’m not really sure if I was the driver or not.” Officers asked him if there was anyone else in the car, and he said, “No. I was the only one in the vehicle.”

Brunson’s preliminary breath test was nearly twice the legal limit at .159. He was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.