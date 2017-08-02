One more warm, humid day with scattered t-storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis averages 100, 80-degree days each year and so far this year we've reached the four score mark 65 times. Our current weather pattern will keep us warm and humid for the next 24 hours.

Our scattered t-storm threat will increase Thursday and up to an inch of rain is likely as a cold front approaches.

The rain will continue through Friday morning end as the front moves across the state Friday afternoon.

Behind the front this weekend we'll have lower humidity and temperatures will cool into the 70s.

