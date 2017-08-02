Rain and storms expected to develop central Indiana Wednesday

Muncie Community Schools cancels Thursday classes due to transportation issues

Posted 7:41 pm, August 2, 2017, by , Updated at 07:52PM, August 2, 2017

MUNCIE, Ind. – Muncie Community Schools will be closed Thursday due to issues with its bus system.

The school corporation says it will review its transportation plans to ensure it is able to avoid issues that were experienced during the first days of classes this week.

MCS says instructional staff will not need to report, but administrative and clerical staff will report at their normal times. Twelve-month employees will also report as usual.

“MCS sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience,” said the school’s director of communications.

An update on the status of bus routes is expected to be provided Thursday afternoon.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s