Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus discovered in Noblesville’s Dillon Park
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in Noblesville.
The Hamilton County Health Department informed the City Wednesday that mosquitoes taken from Dillon Park tested positive for the virus, which can cause West Nile fever.
The City says there haven’t been any reports of humans being infected with the virus in the area.
The Noblesville Street Department is checking ponds in the area and the Noblesville Parks and Recreation Department is looking for standing water inside the park. The health department will also spray the area Wednesday night.
“To be safe, all residents are encouraged to use bug spray when outdoors,” said Mayor John Ditslear. “The city and county are taking all steps to remove mosquitos through larvacide, spraying and monitoring.”
The Indiana State Health Department provides the following tips:
- Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active (especially late afternoon, dusk to dawn and early morning).
- Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol to clothes and exposed skin.
- Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves and long pants in places where mosquitoes are especially active, such as wooded areas.
- Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of the home.
- Mosquitoes breed in standing water. Even a container as small as a bottle cap can become a breeding ground, according to officials. Residents should take these steps:
- Discard old tires, tin cans, ceramic pots or other containers that can hold water.
- Repair failed septic systems.
- Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors.
- Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed.
- Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains.
- Frequently replace the water in pet bowls.
- Flush ornamental fountains and birdbaths periodically.
- Aerate ornamental pools, or stock them with predatory fish.