INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was seriously injured in a house fire on the city’s south side on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to the 2600 block of Villa Avenue near Keystone between Raymond and Troy around 1 p.m.

A 31-year-old man sustained significant injuries after his home caught on fire. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

Investigators estimate the fire caused $50,000 in damages.