× Local law enforcement asks the community to donate blood, honor fallen officers

NOBLESVILLE, IND. – As central Indiana grieves the loss of two police officers, local law enforcement is asking the public to give a little in memory of those that gave their all, by donating at the Indiana Fallen Officer Blood Drive.

“This is a perfect way to be a part of supporting law enforcement. You can help donate blood and give back to the community,” said Hamilton County Sheriff Mark Bowen.

In July, IMPD Deputy Chief Jim Waters died after he was seriously injured in a car crash. The same day, Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan was shot and killed while responding to a car crash.

“Certainly it raises that level of awareness for the officers to keep their guard up and pay attention to what is going on,” said Sheriff Bowen.

Sheriff Bowen tells us the blood drive also raises awareness for all first responders who put their lives on the line every day.

“I’m so thankful for what they do,” said Hamilton County Jail Deputy Yamila Zarate.

Zarate was one of many who donated blood.

“I love my law enforcement family…my brothers and sisters,” said Zarate.

She hopes others follow in her footsteps and support the thin blue line, which protects our community.

“This can save our officers lives,” said Zarate.

Overall, more than 44,000 pints of blood have been donated through the fallen officer’s blood drive. If you are interested in donating, take a look at the full list of donation locations and schedules below.