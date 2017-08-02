× ISP arrests two Californians for allegedly transporting five pounds of heroin across the country

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a man and woman from California on Wednesday morning for allegedly transporting approximately five pounds of heroin across the country.

At around 9:42 a.m., ISP noticed a silver Nissan Altima with Oregon plates violating Indiana’s following too closely statute traveling on I-70 and conducted a traffic stop.

Edgar Ramos-Luna, 23, of North Hills, CA, and Emily Hernandez, 19, also of North Hills, CA, were arrested during the stop after police say they discovered seven packages of suspected heroin, totaling around five pounds with an estimated value of $225,000.

A search from a K9 partner reportedly resulted in a positive indication of drugs in the truck area.

ISP says the suspects were apparently traveling from Los Angeles to Columbus, Ohio.

Both suspects were charged with dealing in schedule 1 controlled substance and possession of a narcotic drug, both felonies.

Ramos-Luna and Hernandez were transported to the Clay County Jail.