× IMPD: One person found shot dead in car on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is at the scene of a fatal shooting this afternoon on the near northeast side.

Police were dispatched to the 3100 block of N. Keystone Ave. near Washington Park at around 4:12 p.m. where one person was fatally wounded.

They were found shot dead in a car.

We will update this story once we receive more information.