IMPD: Man found shot dead in vehicle on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon on the near northeast side after a man was found dead inside a vehicle on the near northeast side.

Police were dispatched to the 3100 block of N. Keystone Ave. near Washington Park at around 4:12 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

IMPD found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound and EMS personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded and began canvassing the area for witnesses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.