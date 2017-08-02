× Founder of ClusterTruck presented Sagamore of the Wabash Award

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Longtime tech entrepreneur and founder of ClusterTruck, Chris Baggott, received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award on Wednesday morning.

He was presented the award by Rep. Messer (R-6) at a ceremony at ClusterTruck’s headquarters in Indianapolis.

“Chris Baggott embodies exactly what the 21st century American dream is about,” Messer said. “As an innovator, entrepreneur and job creator, Chris has had an enormous impact on Indiana’s growing economy throughout his career. On behalf of our Governor Eric Holcomb and the entire state, I congratulate Chris on this immense honor, and wish him and ClusterTruck continued success in the years to come.”

ClusterTruck was launched in 2016 by Baggott as a delivery-only kitchen with a mission to bring people restaurant-quality food wherever they are.

Prior to starting ClusterTruck, he was the co-founder of ExactTarget and Compendium Software, which brought thousands of jobs to the area. Baggott sold the companies to tech giants Salesforce and Oracle in 2013.

“It is truly an honor to receive the Sagamore of the Wabash from Governor Holcomb,” Baggott said. “To be a part of this team at ClusterTruck, and the explosive growth we see on the horizon, is a testament not only to Indiana’s tech community, but also to the initiative and innovation that embody all Hoosiers.”

ClusterTruck recently opened a location in Bloomington and new kitchens are planned to open across the country in Cleveland, Columbus, Denver, Kansas City and Charlotte.

The Sagamore of the Wabash Award was created during the term of Governor Ralph Gates, who served from 1945 to 1949. The award is the highest honor which the governor bestows.