Former Colt Austin Collie back in Indy to raise awareness of concussions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Austin Collie saw his NFL career cut short because of concussions, three of them suffered when he was with the Colts.

The former wide receiver is back in Indiana hoping to raise awareness with a new technology that could help young athletes.

“The most important thing,” said Collie, who played for the Colts from 2009 through 2012. ”is that everyone is mindful and is staying on top of it at all times. Which is what the Colts did, which is what I did, but I think it needs to go down to all levels, not just the NFL, but all levels.”

Collie is working with Canary Speech, a voice technology that can pick up vocal tremors that help identify illnesses sooner.

“Having this information in the hands of high schoolers and their coaches will be huge. They need to be knowledgeable on the subject,” he went on to say.

Collie played one more year in the NFL after the Colts let him go, playing with the Patriots in 2013. He also played one year in the Canadian Football League before officially retiring in 2016. His love for the Colts still runs deep.

“I wish I was able to play my whole career here,” said Collie. “My wife and I love this place. It holds a special place in our hearts. I hope the Colts get back to that playoff, super bowl-type caliber. Even my kids are heavily Colts influenced, even though I can’t get them to put on my jersey!”

Collie now lives on the south side of Salt Lake City, Utah.