Daily storm chances continue until Friday with a big cool down arriving in time for the weekend

We'll see more clouds than sun today with several dry hours. Temperatures will be warm in the low to mid 80s this afternoon despite the clouds.

After 2 p.m. we'll see spotty thunderstorms fire up. An isolated severe storm with hail and damaging winds will be possible, but there won't be a widespread severe weather outbreak. Bring the umbrella with you today, as storms will be hit or miss and continue until about sunset.

The wettest period of the week will be late Thursday into Friday morning when the front actually crosses the state. This is when thunderstorms will be the most widespread. A few storms could be severe.

Rain totals will range from 0.5" to 1" with locally higher amounts possible.

A pretty big cooldown is in store for Friday and the weekend with highs only in the 70s. Our average high is 84, so we'll be a solid 10 degrees below average. The weekend will be mostly dry. There is a SLIGHT chance for a shower north of Indy late Sunday.

Monday will bring a better chance for rain.